Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has dedicated special posts to her stepdaughter and Paulo’s child, Onyinye, as she clocks a new age

The doting step mum took to her Instagram page with a lovely video of the celebrant who just clocked 26

Fans and colleagues in the industry joined Iyabo in the comment section to wish the celebrant a happy celebration

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is fully embracing her new role as a stepmother and this is evident in how she has been public about her love for Paulo’s children.

Just recently, the actress took to her Instagram page with special posts dedicated to her stepdaughter, Onyinye, who just clocked a new age.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates stepdaughter at 26. Photo: @vanzyvanz/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The young lady turned 26 on Wednesday, January 25, and she was lovingly celebrated by her step mum.

“Happy 26th Birthday my darling daughter @vanzyvanz this year is your year of greater achievement and happiness, keep winning and shine on nothing do you … I love you plenty,” the movie star captured a video of the celebrant.

See below:

Social media users react

Acknowledging the post from the actres,s the celebrant Onyinye wrote:

"AMEN AMEN ❤️❤️❤️ Love Youuuuu ❤️"

Read more reactions from netizens below:

adebiyiye said:

"Congratulations mama…Happy birthday to your daughter ❤️."

unice_rose said:

"Happy birthday my daughter's birthday mate age gracefully ."

agbaje_abdulquadry said:

"More Gud life to her ❤️. Many more of it in life in peace not in pieces."

seyvic_cakes_chops said:

"Happy birthday wishing you many more beautiful years ahead in good health and happiness."

gist.connect said:

"Ahhh, Iyabo! You don marry Paulo already? How come "we" the online in-law no know?"

Paulo's daughter celebrates Iyabo Ojo at 45

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Iyabo Ojo turned 45 some weeks ago and was lovingly celebrated by friends and family.

Paulo's daughter, Onyinye, was among those who took to social media to celebrate the talented screen diva.

"I don’t even know what to say, Aunty @iyaboojofespris You are Smart, Beautiful, strong and Determined! The list could go on and on! ❤️ I love you soo much…" her post read in part.

