Regina Daniels has funnily hinted at starting a new profession aside from movie making, which she is known for

In a new video, Regina showed off her skills as she rapped to a song by US rapper Cardi B

The video has stirred funny reactions from many of her colleagues as well as fans and followers

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has hinted at venturing into the music industry as she shared a new video while adding that it was from behind the scene of a new project.

While Regina Daniels didn't say whether it was for a movie shoot, she said it was the beginning of a new profession as she vibed to a rap song by US rapper Cardi B playing in the background.

Regina Daniels hints at starting a new profession. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

It seems Regina is a big fan of Cardi B as she flowed easily with the rap song.

Watch the video below:

The video comes after Regina Daniels mourned fellow actor, Yul Edochie's son's demise.

Celebrities, fans react to Regina Daniels' rap video

See some of their reactions below:

official_mirababe:

"Our Naija cardi ."

abigailcyril1234:

"the profession sure suits you ."

morenikeji_179:

"It's plenty...kudos to people dat can sing cardi B song oooo...una try."

sammylea.fashion:

"Regina easy please What’s all these ."

daniel_regha._:

"Example of "Hard earn money" is when Emmanuella worked hard, saved up & gifted her parents a home. No shades but I believe Regina Daniels took shortcuts to luxury...."

tochi_lifestyle:

"I will wait to see how it goes ."

unusual_mara:

"When you are good you are good ."

sanch_hairs:

"This song na for people wey get money."

african_sonia_dike:

"Our naija kylie jenner."

n_i_f_e_m_i:

"Enjoyments wan finish this girl."

ruby_lanshy:

"Na only you got give me advice ❤️❤️❤️."

kagai8496:

"You resemble your mama so much❤️."

