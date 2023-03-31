The Lagos State Police Command has revealed actor Yul Edochie has reported the case bothering on his son’s death

According to the police, the incident leading to Kambilichukwu’s demise took place in his school

The police, however, said more details would be provided when an autopsy had been carried out

Nigeria’s A-list actor Yul Edochie has reported the demise of his son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, who died on Thursday, March 30, to the Lagos State Police Command.

This was made public by the state’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a chat with BBC.

Yul Edochie's son passed on after an incident that happened in school. Credit: @yuledoche

Source: Instagram

Hundeyin revealed the case would be forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation. He added that more details surrounding Kambilichukwu’s death would be provided after an autopsy.

In his words:

“He just reported the case and we have begun investigation. By tomorrow (Friday) it will be transferred to state CID. We will investigate what killed the boy. They have to do an autopsy and know what happened to him.”

“We can’t tell you what happened to him now until an autopsy is conducted, but the incident happened in the school.”

Internet users react

See some of the below:

quest777:

"Very painful loss. It's OK to be investigated in case of any foul play."

nemesis0147:

"RIP to the boy… Go to this man page and see how bitter some Nigerian women can be…..is he the first man to get a second wife or the first to lost a child? U gats have a strong skin to be a celebrity in this country!! No space to live your life!!"

emmabest2000:

"This is the real painful exit , His mother MAY will weep uncontrollable this period."

Cantonese:

"Good move What a very sad and painful loss. That’s the worst fear in the hearts of parents. How can such a loss ever be replaced? Hopefully an autopsy is conducted without delay."

Pete Edochie mourns grand son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie confirmed the news of the sudden death of his grandson, Kambilichuwku.

In a media chat, the veteran explained in detail what happened to his grandson and how he has been bereaved.

Edochie said:

"Kambilinachukwu is a very quiet, brilliant, and talented child. He’s not somebody you can ride easily. He doesn’t get angry, no matter the situation.

Source: Legit.ng