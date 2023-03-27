Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ caused a buzz on social media with her Ramadan message

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared photos of herself dressed as a Muslim and rocking a hijab during the holy month

The movie star’s post got a number of netizens talking as they reacted to her Ramadan message

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has left fans wondering about her religion during the Muslim’s holy month of Ramadan.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared photos of herself all-covered up and rocking a hijab.

Not stopping there, Regina took to the caption of her photos to share a Ramadan message to her Muslim followers.

Fans react to photos of Regina Daniels wearing hijab during Ramadan. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, it is once again the time of the year to observe Ramadan. She then wished every Muslim family well during the holy month.

She wrote:

“Once again, It's about that time of the year when we say RAMADAN KAREEM . I wish every Muslim family RAMADAN MUBARAK ☪️ LADY G.”

Recall that Regina is married to billionaire businessman, Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, who happens to be a Muslim.

See her post below:

Netizens react as Regina Daniels rocks hijab, celebrates Ramadan with Muslims

A number of social media users were surprised to see the actress wearing a hijab. Others however gushed over her beauty as they reacted to the photos. Read some of their comments below:

abu_water9:

“Allaja Regina Daniels Happy Ramadan ❤️❤️❤️.”

amowo__luxuriouscars:

“Money good oo.”

Postjenny1:

“Are you a Muslim or Christian? Our Nigeria celebrities are like Carmelo, they are every colour they see ”

mz__dosunmu:

“Ramadan Kareem .”

sir.sammywest:

“Where's the fasting and holiday part?”

am_jessi.ca:

“Drip you are too fine...❤️.”

monichustler:

“Beautiful as always, Ramadan Mubarak.”

Yes_iamolukiss:

“Looking like 10 over 10 ♥️♥️.”

jennifer.ate.984:

“I pray God bless you and your family amen ❤️❤️.”

_hamdi_atu:

“Islamically beautiful ♥️.”

