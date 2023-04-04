Nollywood’s Regina Daniels and Ruth Kadiri expressed sympathy over the sadness that befell the Edochie family recently

Regina took to her page to share a candlelight while she prayed for God’s strength on Yul and his entire extended family

Ruth Kadiri also took to her social media account to extend condolences to her colleague and his family

Nigerian Nollywood stars Regina Daniels and Ruth Kadiri have lent their voices and condolences to the family of Yul Edochie over the death of his son Kambilichuwkwu.

The prolific movie stars took to their social media accounts to post about the sadness that has befallen their colleague and his family members.

Yul Edochie's colleagues Regina Daniels and Ruth Kadiri mourn his late son Credit: @reginadaniels, @yuledochie, @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels shared a candlelight picture and expressed in her caption the sadness that has burdened her since hearing the sad news.

She wrote:

"I can’t begin to put into words how deeply this hurts

May God give @yuledochie @mayyuledochie and the siblings the strength to bear this. No one deserves this trauma."

Ruth Kadiri also uploaded a candlelight picture with her caption saying:

"My condolences to the Edochies."

See their posts below

Netizens join them to pray for the Edochie family

adanna_cleo:

"Truly this boy has siblings that this will forever tell on, Dmn! This is sad."

ochigbosbeautyempire:

"This has to do with the tradition of the land. Yul and his wife should do the needful. May the child's soul rest in peace."

iam_ladyfidel:

"This is so unbelievable! Lack of peace gives room for the enemy to penetrate into homes and reck havoc. I pray for restoration of peace."

quinie_jay:

"Na now u just Dey gear ur own news. May God console them for their lost I feel bad about that."

mourinedomemourinedo:

"I cover may and her children with the blood of Jesus no weapon formed against her and her remaining children shall prosper."

jogeorge38:

"My heart bleeds for May , no woman deserves this so much pain. After all the betrayal and SM brouhaha, now this.. only God can console her..❤️"

Peter Edochie reacts to grandson's demise

Pete Edochie in a report via Legit.ng confirmed the news of the sudden death of his grandson, Kambilichuwku.

In a media chat, the veteran explained in detail what happened to his grandson and how he has been bereaved.

According to Vanguard, Edochie revealed that his son, Yul, had called him on March 29 to inform him that Kambilichukwu had fallen while playing football with his classmates and had started having seizures.

Source: Legit.ng