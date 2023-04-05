Nigerian Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage was duly celebrated by one of her dedicated male fans, who called attention to her prowess

The social media user took to the Bird App to highlight what Tiwa Savage means to the music industry

The singer’s male fan also hinted that tagging Tiwa Savage as the queen of Afrobeats was not mere talk, as he explained further

Nigerian Afrobeats songstress Tiwa Savage was recently appreciated by one of her male fans for her hard work and dedication in the music scene.

The Kele Kele Love breakout star has, since her inception, made fans and music lovers proud of her growth.

Taking to the microblogging platform, the user identified as @manlikeicey hailed Tiwa as the queen of Afrobeats.

He also mentioned that Tiwa’s consistency in the game was not an easy feat.

He wrote:

"Tiwa Savage remains the Queen of Afrobeats regardless. 10 years of consistency isn’t beans."

See his post below

Social media users react

chidiebere146:

"Yes yes yes I love her ❤️ number 1 in Africa Tiwa baby girl for life.❤️❤️❤️"

pe_ace4390:

"The other day I was just listening to her greatest hits I just realize that she have really come along way she’s the only queen of afrobeat in Nigeria ooo."

khemis_t:

"Ain’t beans at all. I dey tell people but dey won’t listen especially all these Gen Z wey na trend them dey follow."

marionjay_morayo:

"I am more consistent for that 10 years than she his. Pay attentions to the new future. Not the people who is painting It Red for us. Before we get there."

daddydobia:

"People quick to forget your yesterday/contributions as a matter of fact is more than 10years that’s not a beans. "

itata_9:

"Facts. You can't disrespect her just because of other people's recent achievements."

stardomgys:

"I respect her.❤️❤️"

Tiwa Savage shares video of Wizkid vibing to her song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tiwa Savage recently released a new song Stamina, and her colleagues have been showing her love by promoting it.

Tiwa shared a video of Wizkid, who is currently in Lagos, dancing to and singing the song as it played in the studio.

The singer's video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some people saying she misses Wizkid

One internet observer wrote:

"Mama no call him name for song everybody Dey shout say 'they’re not in good terms' the internet show you what they want y’all to see."

