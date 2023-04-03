Mavin songster Ayra Starr has shared a video from her performance at the Dreamville Festival, which took place over the weekend

In a video, Ayra Starr thrilled the audience with an energetic performance while showing off her dance moves on stage

The singer’s dance video has stirred reactions on the Nigerian social media space, as many penned different comments

Popular singer Ayra Starr also known as Sabi Girl, has left many talking over her dance video from the recent Dreamville Festival, which took place on April 1 and 2 in North Carolina, in the US.

The singer, however, dumped her popular mini skirt for what many described as a wrapper.

Ayra Starr performs at Dreamville Festival. Credit: @dreamvillefest

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr was one of the Nigerian singers, including Burna Boy and Victony, who thrilled the audience at the 2023 Dreamville Festival, an event, named after J. Cole's label, Dreamville Records.

Sharing clips from her performance on her Instagram page, Ayra Starr wrote:

“Dreamville was amazing !! I feel Bonita.”

Watch the clip she shared below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr’s dance video:

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Ayra Starr's video, see them below:

official.luchi:

"I like this girl❤️."

heyraphaella_:

"If"allow me to leave my life" was a person then is Ayraa star."

_sweetlikecupcake_:

"From short skirt to wrapper."

giftsbyenielleconcepts:

"So flexible ❤️❤️."

las_b0001:

"In this life you people should always remember that a town hall is different from bala blue."

elfibilling:

"I dey see watin resemble ikwerre women wrapper."

omoriyeba:

"She’s giving Ciara’s vibe. Love eettt."

ikukunkemakonam:

"She will go far.. She's fearless.. Upon all the bullies and criticism from some gullible N-igerians she's still pushing hard.. Sabi girl in on ."

Ayra Starr shares cute video on US beach

Ayra Starr left tongues wagging after sharing some lovely moments in the US with her fans.

The talented singer took to her Instastory to share a clip of her showing off moves as she whined her waist on a beach.

Reacting, someone said:

"I no say most of una prefer tems yansh o but i go carry ayra 5 times over tems no be everybody like big yansh ayra na my speck gawwddd❤️."

