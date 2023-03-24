Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently released a new song Stamina, and her colleagues have been showing her love by promoting it

Tiwa shared a video of Wizkid, who is currently in Lagos, dancing to and singing the song as it played in the studio

The singer's video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some people saying she misses Wizkid

A video of Wizkid vibing to Tiwa Savage's new single Stamina on her Instagram story channel has sparked reactions online.

The Bad To Me crooner joined the list of celebrities who have been seen on camera enjoying Tiwa's Stamina, their way of promoting it.

In the video, Wizkid was in a studio with some other guys, showing off his dance skills as he sang along to the song.

The video had some netizens remembering that Tiwa and Wizkid used to be close friends.

The Stamina crooner also hailed Wizkid using his 'biggest bird' title.

Reactions to Tiwa's IG story

teggy_23:

"She misses our Daddy."

iam_jaytinz231:

"Tiwa misses wiz's friendship."

fuoyecasterr:

"Wiz just dey everywhere ❤️"

_zero_trash:

"Wizzy the real starboy."

blessingkings1:

"Popsy is so cute and na everybody favorite."

soplux7:

"Wizkid dey enter her eye."

londoner0110:

"All of them sabi thier popsy na, na just agidi dem get."

21stcenturygaruba:

"Biggest Bird not biggest overall . African Giant no go die anytime soon."

badoobana:

"She said biggest bird ***‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

lavida_4pf:

"Una next album go be time will tell."

munaglock19gram:

"Mama no call him name for song everybody Dey shout say “they’re not in good terms” the internet show you what they want y’all to see."

dequezgram:

"Grace boy, nothing else ❤️"

