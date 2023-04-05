Popular skit maker Isbae U is marking his birthday on Wednesday, April 5, and it is an emotional one for him

Isbae U took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful art design of him and his late dad, Sir K Kamoru

The skit maker stirred reactions from popular celebrities and fans after he revealed it was his first birthday as an orphan

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Isbae U clocked a year older on Wednesday, April 5, and it was his first time celebrating without his father.

The skit maker, who lost his dad and veteran actor Sir K Kamoru last year, revealed it was his first birthday as an orphan. He shared a clip of an art design of him and his late dad.

Isbae U marks his first birthday without his dad. Credit: @isbae_u

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"It’s My first Birthday With Out my Dad , My first Birthday as an Orphan ShankarBabu Day , Alhamdullilahi Celebrate my Life by Praying for me ❤️."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

Legit.ng recalls how Isbae U presented a N1 million cash gift to his late dad in 2022.

Celebrities, fans celebrate Isbae U on his birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

"Happy birthday brother. May Allah guide and guard you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

femiadebayosalami:

"Happy Birthday ShankarBabu. May Allah guide and protect you Wishing you the best in life."

iyaboojofespris:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace, Happy Birthday."

itsbayanni:

"Happy birthday brother."

tekunbi:

"Happy Birthday Bruh Gods blessings all day Insha Allah ."

yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

"Happy birthday to you Shankarbabu, I wish you all the best in life."

itz_oluwabunmi:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace amd may Eledumare protect ur path and guide you all through ur doings ."

iam_olusegun:

"Happy Birthday my Brother ❤️ pops they pop drinks for heaven like this. He they celebrate you."

babayhermi:

"Happy birthday brother this birthday is not without him he’s forever with you . Im sure you feel his presence most of the time . God bless you and keep you."

Isbae U breaks silence after his dad's death

Isbae U moved many to tears over his first post after the death of his actor father, Sir K Kamoru.

The movie veteran star’s death was announced on December 27, 2022, and it threw a lot of his fans into mourning.

His comedian son, Isbae U, finally broke his social media silence following the death of his father.

Source: Legit.ng