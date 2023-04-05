Despite his controversial lifestyle, singer Naira Marley knows too well to bond with his children

This comes as a video of the singer and his son showing off their dancing skill has gone viral online

The video stirred different reactions from netizens as many applauded the Marlian label boss

Controversial singer and Marlian label owner Naira Marley recently showed his fatherly side as he and his son bonded in an old video.

The singer and his son were seen showing off their new dancing skills in the short clip, which left many talking.

Naira Marley showed how he bonds with his son.

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley and his son imitated the same dance moves as a look on the singer's face showed he was enjoying the moment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Naira Marley and son dance video

See some of their comments below:

kamera_bs:

"Even ur son don follow high on paraga ."

sammielong710:

"someone should help with the title of the song."

xainab932:

"Naira no Dey chop atall ."

chrishidalgo33:

"Naria Marley son escape im...... Weti he Dy do? Naria abeg try Dy eat even if na two square meal, all ur moni no b fyn u fyn still dry like plantain chips ."

Lady who lived with Naira Marley shares his real nature

Naira Marley was a major online discussion subject after a lady opened up about her experiences from being around him.

According to the lady, she spent six days in the compound with Naira Marley and only saw his face twice.

She added what the media knows about Naira Marley isn't really who he is, and it was all a form of PR for the type of music he does and nothing more.

Erica says she loves Naira Marley

BBNaija star Erica left many talking online after she expressed love for Naira Marley.

Erica, who is in the UK, professed her genuine love for the Soapy singer on her Twitter page.

Erica’s tweet didn’t go down well with a concerned fan identified as Oriretan Honour, who said she took an unwise decision to openly express her love for Naira Marley as she could lose her boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng