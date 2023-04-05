Nigerian fast-rising musician Peruzzi was given a shout out for his excellent writing skills on Davido’s latest hit track Unavailable

Peruzzi had earlier sent out an appreciation message to Davido and his manager, Asa Asika, for trusting him with the process

Asa Asika was quick to respond by acknowledging Peruzzi as the best in the game to work with any time, any day

Nigerian fast-rising singer Peruzzi has been acknowledged for his songwriting skills on Davido’s latest album, Timeless.

The global star’s manager, Asa Asika, reached out to Peruzzi publicly to thank him for putting the right words together on the Unavailable hit track.

Davido's talent manager Asa Asika appreciates Peruzzi's writing game Credit: @asaasika, @peruzzi_vibes

Source: Instagram

The rising star took to Twitter to thank Davido and his manager for trusting his professionalism.

When Asa responded by saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My favourite writer to work with anytime, any day."

See their post below

Social media users react

stardomgys:

"I’m not trying to be offensive, but PERUZZI ruined is music career with this , baba too write song for OBO, there was a time I couldn’t recognize the difference between peruzzi’s voice and davido’s own."

itata_9:

"Peruzzi is an extremely good writer. Even wrote for Burna one time."

ile_lade_wa:

"Lolz I don’t criticize any song writer in my words here,and you’ve mixed it up having song writer and buying song is different once you buy song from someone you pay him and that’s all but songwriter will be having % from the music he or she wrote for you."

karmarkarzy:

"Just give that Guy Igbo he will come in do his thing and leave in 5 mins Peruzi too good for this music thing."

donslime321:

"Micheal Jackson 85% songs was written by people for him....if he easy to sing why Dem nor write ham and sing by their self if Dem go blow."

dg01335:

"Na who una Dey use compare with wiz wey be freestyler person wey no fit write him own songs ."

Peruzzi gives 1st major update on Davido in a video, fans to honour him with a concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans and supporters of grieving musician, Davido, have got some level of relief after a DMW member spoke about his well-being.

DMW’s Peruzzi Vibes recently had an Instagram live session where he briefly spoke about how the '30BG' crooner is fairing.

Peruzzi’s words are the first from the singer’s camp since the sad and heart breaking demise of his first son, Ifeanyi.

Source: Legit.ng