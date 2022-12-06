Comic actor Charles Okocha's visit to his dauhter in school alwys amplifies how much he loves the young girl

In a video sighted online, the movie star's daughter shyly ran up to him as she saw him, and her friends did the same

From indications, Okocha's daughter's friends have warmed their way into the actor's heart as they freely related with him

Okocha all through the video held his daughter as he pecked her and gushed over how amazing she is

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha hardly goes anywhere without making a scene, and it doesn't exclude his daughter's school.

In a video sighted online, the movie star showed up to his daughter's school to see her, and the young girl followed by her friends shyly ran to meet him.

Charles Okocha visits his daughter in schol Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Okocha embraced his child and covered her in kisses as he gushed over her in his usual 'jargon' manner.

Some of his daughter's male friends walked up to him and related with him like they were pals while her female friends made sure to mention that they are best friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Okocha didn't go to his daughter's school empty handed, he made sure to give her friends goodies he had bought on his way.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

masterkraft_:

"Na that boy I Dey use one eye reason … odikwa ka onye plans ___!!!!! Anyways ❤️"

flacko_zaddy:

"how many bestfriends she come get? That boy wey say she’s the best watch out for him "

mrnollywoodng:

"He is been a very good guy from waaayyyy back when we still dey audition for film together he is good hearted anytime ❤️ @charles_okocha "

pretty_pressy:

"Awwwww see as she Dey smile That guy weh use accent say she’s the best be like 419"

nellyj82:

"It is She’s our best friend for me "

kdc_comedian:

"Everybody dun turn best friends make sure you make money o, if not your children friends go deny your children "

double__vee:

"It’s just so cool watching this. See me smiling anyhow "

Mercy Aigbe’s daughter cries like a baby in touching reunion video as actress flies to US

Nothing beats the love of a mother and this was made evident in a video shared by Nollywood’s Mercy Aigbe.

The actress visited her grownup daughter, Michelle, who lives in the US and the young lady couldn’t fight back her tears.

In the video post, Mercy and her daughter locked each other in a long and tight embrace before they proceeded to have their seats.

Source: Legit.ng