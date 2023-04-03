A video of a little boy who was crying when his sister was about to go to school has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the little sister told her brother that she was just going to school and would be back later in the day

The little boy who was already missing his sister was crying uncontrollably as she could not bear the pain of missing his sister

A Tiktok video shared by @loloofimostate, has captured the moment a little kid was in tears as his sister got ready to leave for school.

In the viral video the girl tried all her best to console the little boy who could not hide the hurt of seeing his beloved sister leave for school.

Little sister comforts brother gently. Photo credit: @loloofimostate Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The sister comforted her in every way she knew how to do and told her she will be back later in the day.

Sister comforts brother

However, two hours later, the boy hurriedly went to pick his shoes and when his mum asked where he was going, he said he was going to pick his sister from school.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her mother, who found the moment funny, asked if the boy knew where his sister's school was located.

Many social media users who reacted to the video noticed the bond between the children and wished they had siblings like that in the family.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 5000 likes with a few comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@KoklMosaditota reacted:

"God abegggg gimme these kind kids."

@Aderlnsola said:

"This is beautiful."

@DlzBlzch wrote:

"Big sis is so sweet so adorabletrue love. He's going to get his sister, now let's roll."

@BOSSLADY commented:

"Awwwee… That's blood thereyou're kids will forever be glued together."

@WanjiruWaThuo also reacted:

"woooW so sweet am from kenya and i love your siblingship."

@phateemaholaldeho also wrote:

"I'm going to pick my sister."

@hannatuhallluyaro also said:

"They're adorable. I'm going to pick my sister up."

Girl meets her brother early in the morning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the bond between a young girl and her older brother has sparked positive reactions on Instagram. The little girl was up in the morning and decided to go and wake her brother in his room.

They both exchanged pleasantries in a lovely way. She saw that her brother's eyes were reddish and asked what the matter was. He told her they were red because he had just woken up.

She then offered to help her brother blow his eyes to make him feel better. The relationship and the bond between the siblings have sparked emotional reactions.

Source: Legit.ng