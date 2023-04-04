Nollywood stars Jim Iyke and Victoria Inyama recently linked up in the UK, and it was a lovely moment to behold

Jim, in a video, expressed how happy he was to see Victoria after 12 years as he asked for a kiss on his cheek

Victoria, on the hand, gushed about Jim, who she sweetly described as her ex-boyfriend and hubby

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian moviemakers Jim Iyke and Victoria Inyama have caused a buzz on social media over a video of them linking up after so many years apart.

In a video they shared via their Instagram page, Jim called on Victoria to join him as he expressed how happy he was to see her after 12 years.

Victoria Inyama and Jim Iyke in cute video. Credit: @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment the duo hugged as Jim asked the actress to kiss him on the cheek. It seems the duo ran into each other on the streets in the UK.

Victoria, in the caption of the video, wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Ran into my Ex boyfriend and hubby If you know U know… @jim.iyke..my forever Daddy Zaddy."

Watch the video below:

Jim, on the other hand, wrote in his caption:

"RAN INTO MY SIS OF LIFE @victoriainyama and THE BRO JJ. @jaybanks_money Haven't seen these two for ages. A night with old friends and fond memories. ."

See his post below:

The reunion comes days after Victoria Inyama called out her junior colleague Etinosa Idemudia

Fans react as Jim Iyke and Victoria Inyama link up in the UK

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ene_nonya:

"These are the real Nollywood... Y'all made my growing up interesting. God bless and keep you real good. Amen."

tiko4guvnor:

"Bless your heart ❤️ @victoriainyama you remain a jewel of inestimable value. My love to the children."

realucheebere:

"Awwwwwww see how I'm opening all my teeth enjoying this video soooo beautifullllllllllllll and lovely ."

nobledow:

"Jim na Werey he say dem catch her early..before we wake up dem move her !! ."

nonskylazz:

"He said plant kiss, I go dey plant smiles."

Jim Iyke shares cute pics of his son on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Jim Iyke took to social media in celebration of his son, who just clocked a new age on Sunday, February 5.

The doting dad wasn’t miserly with his words as he penned a deep and heartfelt note to the little man while wishing him well.

Iyke mentioned how his son’s confidence, individuality, style and innate intelligence often leave people intrigued.

Source: Legit.ng