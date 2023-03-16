Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy is all excited as she shared pictures from her graduation ceremony from Oxford University

Cuppy, who in 2022 revealed she graduated with a pass, took to her Instastory to share clips of her preparing for the big day

Many of her fans and followers have taken to her comment section to congratulate the billionaire daughter on her latest feat

Nigerian Disk Jockey and billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, in her latest statement via her social media timeline, announced that she has finally graduated from the University of Oxford.

Cuppy, who underwent a Master’s programme at the prestigious university, took to her Instastories to share different clips of her preparing for her graduation ceremony.

In one of the clips, Cuppy was spotted with her lover Ryan Taylor as they had some loved-up moments.

In another post, Cuppy showed off a bottle of wine she received from her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola, who was spotted in a clip with his wife, Nana congratulating their daughter.

An excited Cuppy wrote on Twitter:

“FINALLY graduated from @UniofOxford … And yes, I am going to make NOISE about it .”

Fans congratulate Cuppy

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from her fans; see them below:

caymanuk:

"Proud of you jare Cuppy. Welldone."

bayzee_bamidele:

"Congrats sis, my desire for education is unspeakable but financial issues dined me . How I wish I can still further in one of this days . Whenever I see the word Graduated I feel good and hopeful . BiG CoNGratUlAtIoNs ma'am."

hollars001:

"Feel free to make noise sis I fit come for the thanksgiving self."

chibuikecanada:

"Congratulations dear, you made me proud for not allowing the cakes go in vain."

Cuppy says she didn't get a distinction, but she passed

DJ Cuppy was in the news over her Master's programme at Oxford University as she took to social media to share the good news of her completing the programme.

Taking to her official pages, Cuppy revealed that she had completed the year-long programme despite it being a tough one for her.

Not stopping there, she admitted that even though she did not finish with a merit or distinction, she still passed and is very proud of herself.

