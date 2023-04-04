Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to the arrest of controversial relationship blogger, Blessing CEO

While dropping her comment on an online blog, Tonto expressed her displeasure at the Blessing’s actions and said she needed to be dealt with

According to Tonto, for the blogger to berate a dead woman, publicly insult and blame her while intruding on sensitive issues is crossing the line

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared her thoughts on the arrest of controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO.

The controversial socialite was reportedly arrested on March 30, 2023, as she was escorting her alleged boyfriend, IVD, to court, while evading her court summons for months.

The news of Blessing’s arrest was met with a series of reactions on social media, including one from Tonto.

The movie star dropped her two cents on the matter while commenting on a post by popular blog, Gistlover.

Tonto expressed joy at the arrest of Blessing CEO and explained that the socialite needed to be taught a lesson.

According to the actress, she had watched her berate a dead woman and bring her pain and sorrow.

Not stopping there, Tonto added that for Blessing to insult, blame and intrude on a sensitive issue publicly, she needed to feel the pain of the family.

In her words:

“I hate to see people suffer even though they bring it upon themselves but THIS LADY NEEDS TO BE DEALT A LESSON. I watched her berate a dead woman, I watched her bring pain and sorrow to the dead. I mean anyone can support the husband(as a support system which many did privately) but to publicly insult,blame and intrude on such a delicate and sensitive issue. She needs to feel their pains too, I feel no pity for her! Her Nyash will be ok, after all I do nyash too and e no lick nor get problem..

"She did the dead wrong and that’s on period!!! #JUSTICEFORBIMBOANDFAMILY.”

See the Gistlover post below:

See the screenshot of Tonto Dikeh's comment below:

Netizens speak on Tonto Dikeh’s reaction to Blessing CEO’s arrest

Tonto’s comment on the Blessing CEO issue got a lot of attention from netizens and they also shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

olammaaijay:

“At king T no Dey cut corners... she’s either calling you straight or she’s not ! She’s either saying it how she feels or she’s not this comment sweet me.”

jaykddesignz:

“I too luv u...no nonsense big mama.”

faith_nwolisa:

“One thing I know about you is that you always stand for the truth.”

oraclegodwayne:

“You wey suppose dey fan devil inside hellfire sef dey talk, ontop her pain you want to claim say you holy. Hypocrisy is Demonic o.”

joe34226:

“You have spoken well .”

Blessing CEO heaps accusations on late Bimbo’s family

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, inserted herself in the drama between businessman Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna aka IVD, and the family members of his late wife, Bimbo.

In a series of fresh posts shared on her official Instagram page, Blessing pointed fingers at the elder sister of the late Bimbo and accused the family of going after IVD’s properties and his life.

Blessing went on to allege that the late Bimbo was equally not a saint as she physically abused her husband several times before her demise.

