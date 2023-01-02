Controversial Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, has addressed claims that she is in a relationship with businessman, IVD

During a live Instagram session, the public figure replied a curious fan who wanted to know details about the alleged relationship

According to Blessing, that is her private life and she does not owe anybody an explanation on it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, got a lot of people talking on New Year’s Day after claims made the rounds that she is now dating controversial businessman, IVD.

Recall that IVD recently lost his wife, Bimbo, under unclear circumstances and Blessing CEO was one of those who greatly defended the businessman.

In a new development, the equally controversial blogger spoke on the rumours that she and IVD are now an item after she gushed over her new mystery man on social media and shared a photo of her name tattooed on his hand.

Blessing CEO reacts to claims that she is dating IVD. Photos: @officialblessingceo, @IVD001

Source: Instagram

During an Instagram live session, a curious fan had asked the blogger to speak more on the rumours of her being with IVD.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Blessing CEO responded by noting that her relationship is her private life and that she does not owe anyone an explanation.

According to her, even if she is dating IVD, it’s not supposed to be a public affair and she only owes the people content, not gist on her love life.

She said:

“Do you think even if I have something with IVD it’s supposed to be a public affair? It’s my private life. When you are a public figure, people want to go into your privacy. I don’t owe the public that explanation whether it’s IVD or it’s anybody, I don’t owe the public my private life, I only owe the public content. I’m not supposed to put out my private life in public.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Blessing CEO speaks on alleged relationship with IVD

moponz:

"Some people no even carry this new year new me has anything , the same yeye energy , the same today and forever , una no fit wait make year done before all this."

noggra_:

“It’s your private life” but na you dey always drop yeye advice untop another person relationship.. With your tuber of yam eyebrows. Mtcheeew."

tamarakeblouye_:

"Last last! Make nobody kill themselves because of MAN! Thank you!"

charity___gabriel."

"Honestly.. all I will say to all women including me is that “NO DIE COS OF MAN” .. blessing ceo I don’t want to know if it’s a true Or A PRANK.. as long as it involves dragging the decease name.. YOU ARE A BIG SHAME TO WOMANHOOD…"

ivyypearl:

"Naaa this is thrash."

elizabeth.awodu:

"The woman is placing curses on her self that will end up affecting her children . Evil that men do will leave after them . Not even up to 6 months . It’s unfair."

dima_cinzia:

"We will be here when her karma catches up w her. We will be here !!!"

pepintern:

"Does this thing even have conscience ? It’s the poor woman I blame for losing her life over this. It was never worth it. Marriage isn’t a do or die affair Abeg. God will judge IVD and blessing. Shameless bunch "

oluwarotimisonuyi:

"She is playing with us she just wants to trend pls don't give her d relevance she deserves. Hear her. She can't confirm or deny she justs wants this rumour to run so she can trend as long as she wants. This is 2023 don't be distracted."

Blessing CEO heaps accusations on late Bimbo’s family

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, inserted herself in the drama between businessman Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna aka IVD, and the family members of his late wife, Bimbo.

In a series of fresh posts shared on her official Instagram page, Blessing pointed fingers at the elder sister of the late Bimbo and accused the family of going after IVD’s properties and his life.

Blessing went on to allege that the late Bimbo was equally not a saint as she physically abused her husband several times before her demise.

Source: Legit.ng