Afrobeats star Wizkid’s girlfriend and talent manager, Jada Pollock, sparked heated reactions online with a couple of posts she made hours before Davido’s album release

The talent manager had earlier taken to the microblogging platform to speak about her lover’s music project

Jada was forced to delete her initial post when she saw that it triggered Davido’s fans and reached out to blogs to delete the old posts they shared

Wizkid’s girlfriend and manager, Jada Pollock, had entered the hot soup of Davido’s fans due to the offensive tweets she sent out, which she has subsequently removed the tweets.

Jada Pollock had taken to her Twitter account to promote the More Love, Less Ego album by Wizkid.

Wizkid's girlfriend Jada P makes amends for Davido Credit: @davido, @jada_p

Several people thought Jada sought to foster animosity between the two musicians because of the timing of the album promotion, which coincided with the night of Davido’s new album release.

Jada contacted an Instagram blog called Gossip Mill after seeing the significant response she had been receiving and pleaded with them to remove the post that had further polarised the followers of Wizkid and Davido.

She asked them to use their influence to promote togetherness rather than hatred, noting that the blog had a powerful platform.

Wizkid’s manager originally stated that March 31 is Davido’s day; hence, no one should take that from him.

"Today is Davido’s day! Let’s not take that away from him. After everything he has been through. You should be celebrating & supporting. As a BIG platform, you have the power to encourage unity, not hate. These posts are so negative and just emphasise the fan wars! Do the right thing. These narratives do not allow our sound to grow at the speed it needs. Help Afrobeats win and take over the world. Thank you for responding".

See her post below

Netizens react to Jada P’s action

kinq_bumi_official:

"My love for wizkid and his entire crew and family just tripped right now right here.. see matured people u will knw."

james.oflagos:

"One Reason why BigWiz loves her so much, she's just too matured, calm & smart. ♥️"

hurlakeji94:

"Note: you can tap a comment twice to like it, you don't have to tap the heart icon itself!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

uncle_dontee:

"Atleast when una jam matured civilized ladies una Dey know them. This kind of woman at your side, nor worry, the world is yours, Wife, Mom."

Source: Legit.ng