US music star Chloe Bailey has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians in the online community with a recent Twitter post

A tweep had asked Bailey about a possible choice of artiste if she were to consider a remix of her song, I Don’t Mind

Without mincing her words, the singer proceeded to tag Rema’s official Twitter handle, to the delight of Nigerians

Singer Rema may well be on his way to bagging yet another successful song collaboration with an international songbird.

Just recently, singer Chloe Bailey engaged her fans on Twitter, and a curious follower was quick to ask if she would consider a remix of her track, I Don’t Mind, and who she would like on the song.

US singer Chloe Bailey wants a collabo with Rema. Photo: @chloebailey/@heisrema

Source: Instagram

See the tweet below:

Upon sighting the post, Bailey didn’t hesitate to tag the official Twitter handle of Rema while making her choice known.

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to possible Chloe Bailey, Rema collabo

As expected, Bailey’s response was well received by Nigerians in the online community, with some people proceeding to tag Rema to the tweet.

Read some reactions sighted below:

itata_9 said:

"Everyone dey rush our artists nowadays."

@slimey_jayyy

"Ok this go'n make me stream your album. You know what's up."

@nattymayyn said:

"She dey hustle hit‍♂️ Afrobeat artist are now the run to when you need hit songs."

@GajereCN said:

"Yet to listen to any of your songs, but this might be the turning point."

@onaghise_efosa said:

"I just listened to the song and all I can say is @heisrema, oya na."

@afrorika_ said:

"Okayyy..... you've gotten our attention!!."

Source: Legit.ng