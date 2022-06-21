The police have ordered Portable to report himself to any nearest police station, over an allegation of inhuman treatment

Portable in a viral video was alleged to have organised some youths to beat up a man and inflict great bodily injury on the person

The police described the act as barbaric, unruly, and unbecoming of the singer, who was supposed to be a role model for the youths

The Ogun Police Command has ordered popular hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, to immediately report himself at the nearest police post or be arrested.

This follows a case of an alleged assault on his former Disc Jockey, simply identified as DJ Chicken.

The controversial singer and a group of boys were seen assaulting the DJ in a video posted on social media.

Source: Instagram

In the viral video clip , Portable, who spoke in Yoruba, ordered his “boys” to beat up the DJ for allegedly sending a message to his wife.

In a swift reaction, the Police Spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, ordered the Zazu crooner to report himself to the nearest police station in the state or risk being arrested.

Oyeyemi in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday, described the incident as “barbaric.”

The statement reads, “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a popular hip-hop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organising some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.

“The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago. Such unruly and violent behavior is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.

“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such a person.”

