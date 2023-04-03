After his arrest, Nigerian singer Portable was charged to court, and videos from the proceedings surfaced online

The singer looked like he would break down in tears as he made weird faces and bent over

While some netizens pitied the singer, others hoped his current situation would teach him a lesson

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable finally found himself in court with multiple offence counts.

Videos of the singer in court went viral, and contrary to his bragging online, Portable looked helpless.

Video of Portable in courts stirs reactions Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@remedyblog

Source: Instagram

The singer in the video, looked like he was about to cry and made a face that showed he was uncomfortable.

The Zazu crooner looked meek and would draw pity from even the strictest judge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

im_mayrie:

"E never see anything Baba don calm down akoi release."

necta_fy:

"Hand done touch portable, e humble."

mc_willymouth:

"AKOI crying. Free portable abeg."

ms_esi:

"A public nuis@nce!! I pray he comes out sha and be more responsible! And I pray for him to stop constituting probl£ms everywhere."

oluwajemmy:

"But what's his offense ?.. nobody don talk wetin him do."

ajibade.kolawole:

"Who tell u say u no go calm if police handle u nothing in this life can be compare to freedom I pray God see him through."

eyebreakdrules:

"Baboon don finally enter cage "

eko_bitcoin_sam:

"That’s just withdrawal symptoms make Ona give am em high before e go loose consciousness."

ella_.pretty5:

"I’m not happy seeing him like this, let’s be honest he always making us happy on this app, may God guard him and send helper to him."

chimma.ike:

"Haba na, this is not fair."

Court finally grants Portable bail

Street Pop singer Habeeb Okikola better known as Portable Zazu, trended in the media hours after a video surfaced online showing him in the courtroom on Monday, April 3.

However, the report via PM News revealed the Ifo magistrate court located in Ogun state granted Portable N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sums, both of whom must have landed properties within the court’s vicinity.

The case was adjourned till April 26. The Zazu crooner had to perfect his bail conditions before he left.

Source: Legit.ng