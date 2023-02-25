Veteran Nigerian singer and activist, Charly Boy, excitedly took to social media after running into his junior colleague, Davido, on election Day

Charly Boy took to his official Instagram page to share photos he had excitedly taken with the singer

According to the music veteran, he was star struck and a number of netizens reacted to Davido’s new appearance in the photos

Nigerian music veteran, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, ran into Davido on election day, February 25, 2023, and he took to social media to share the exciting news.

Davido had remained a scarce face on social media after suffering a big tragedy in his family and many fans longed to catch a glimpse of him.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Charly Boy shared two of the photos he took with Davido after bumping into him on Bourdillon, Lagos.

Photos of Davido and Charly Boy on election day trends. Photos: @areafada1

According to the veteran singer, he was so star-struck when he saw the Stand Strong crooner as he revealed that it was even Davido that helped him take his photos.

Charly Boy wrote:

“Meeting one of my favourite Artiste OBO, as I dey scooter on Boudillon today.

I was so star struck, he even helped me take dis picture on my phone. Na so my handi dey shake say I see Davido

One of Nigerians Pride. Much Love my guy❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

See his post below:

Interestingly, a number of netizens could not help but notice Davido’s new appearance. The singer was sporting thick beards on his chin in his photos with Charly Boy.

Nigerians react to Charly Boy’s photos with Davido after he bumped into singer on election day

Read what some social media users had to say about Davido and Charly Boy’s photos on election day:

orphicialjenny:

“Una two vote?”

alveinjoseph:

“Hope una two vote sha.”

choplifekitchenlagos:

“Davido is growing his beards everybody is getting older .”

karamel_nikie:

“My baby is growing his beards Love it !❤️.”

noelaokaru:

“His eyes still sad .God heal him .”

daveedz__gram:

“Obo has been through a whole lot ❤️.”

bl.ackgirl2:

“Good to see the beards coming ❤️my baby.”

stellstarr_:

“Did he vote?”

