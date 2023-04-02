After losing his son 3-year-old in October 2022, Davido took a compulsory break from social media for months

In an interview with CNN, the singer opened up on coping with his son's loss and how undeserving of the tragic situation he is

Davido also added that the love and support from fans and his fans helped him cope and get back to music

Nigerian singer Davido revealed in an interview that the love and support showed by his fans and friends helped him get back to doing music.

He added that after losing his son, he checked his phone after three weeks and saw messages from everyone in the role, including presidents and people in the sports world.

Davido speaks on Ifeanyi's loss Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido said that even people he hadn't spoken to in years reached out to him, heartbroken over the news.

The DMW boss also added that he and his wife Chioma did not deserve what happened, but the love he got helped him stand on his feet again and head to the studio.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's interview

akinwoleakintoye:

"Davido! Nobody deserve that kind of experience. I love you more than this comment. People gather round you because of your influence and affluence. Some people lost their mental health because of this kind of situation and they haven't recover from it."

priscamaths24:

"Same way you and Chioma didn’t deserve it is the same way nobody in the world deserves it."

prosidance_beauty:

"Even if anyone in the world kind of deserve that, him and Chioma doesn’t deserve it, “what kind of statement is that?” Abi Na me no hear well? No one deserves such pain but life throw what it like to us to deal with."

donwilly01_:

"Everybody loves DAVIDO apart from the devil."

beemz_official:

"Nobody in the world deserve that abeg"

modupesanwoolu:

"Bro nobody deserves it oo.. this your statement is really wrong."

toro_adedayo:

"Nobody deserves that DAVID! May God heal you both completely ❤️"

