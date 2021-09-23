Big Brother Naija housemate, Nini, is currently trending on social media following a photo that surfaced online

In the photo, Nini is seen posing with a young man who is believed to be her much-talked-about boyfriend

Several Nigerians on social media have reacted to the photo, many of whom have shared their thoughts on the matter

The identity of Shine Ya Eye star, Nini's boyfriend may bo longer be a secret if recent reports are anything to go by.

Just recently, Instagram blogger, Sabiradio, shared a photo of the Big Brother Naija star, and a young man and it has got people talking.

In the photo, Nini is seen standing really close to the young whose hand is placed around her waist-thigh area.

See photo below:

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral sparked reactions on social media. While some compared who was the most handsome between the man and Nini's housemate Saga, others thought he looked like comedian Zicsaloma.

Check out comments below:

tessy_tessy_tessi:

"Saga is good to go this one na church man."

teetolagos:

"For a minute I thought it was Zicsaloma "

iam_queen_reena:

"He no even fine sef"

baeby_jojo:

"Saga fine pass him sef, elegbon pls leave her for saga oooo"

tinaelvis1:

"Saga fit no survive if him here say Nini marry oo."

apeke_mi:

"Saga is gonna dry his blood "

temiidayo__:

"Saga is more handsome make her leave nini for saga o."

queen_cisca19:

"I thought it’s zicsaloma oo"

blueboyolu:

"Make e leave Nini for Saga oh "

Nini faces housemate after Big Brother's task

Shine Ya Eyes housemates were all surprised when one of their colleagues, Nini went missing from the house.

They got so worried and searched almost everywhere in the house trying to find her. It got so worrying for her close pal and lover boy, Saga, who was teary as the search continued.

At one point, Biggie even summoned Nini to the diary room for her session, throwing the housemates into more confusion.

When Nini rejoined them after 24 hours, the housemates questioned the young lady about her whereabouts and she couldn't give them a precise answer.

