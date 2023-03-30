Having kids at a young age can be challenging, especially if there is no adequate support system or help from anyone.

Some Nigerian actresses have, however, defied the odds, became mums at a young age, and are now thriving with their kids.

Nigerian actresses and their children Photo credit: @realomosexy/@its.priscy/@regina.daniels

It is beautiful to see videos and photos of some female Nigerian movie stars with their kids and wondering why they look like siblings.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of actresses who have grown-up kids because they had their kids early and those towing the path.

1. Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo has two kids, Festus and Priscilla, and she closed her mind to having more kids since then, dedicating her life to raising her two bundles of joy.

Now that the actress' kids are in their early twenties, videos and photos of them with her get netizens highlighting the importance of having children early.

Not surprisingly, Iyabo Ojo has expressed interest in seeing her daughter Priscilla towing the same path she did.

2. Sikiratu Sindodo

Tayo Odueke, popularly called Sikiratu Sindodo's lookalike daughter, Naomi, could pass for her sister without suspicion.

Photos of the mother-daughter duo leave fans gushing over them and imagining the kind of amazing bond they would have.

The actress herself has refused to age and seems to be in a competition with her daughter

3. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

The actress recently revealed that she started having kids at 19 with her first child and daughter Princess, born in 1997.

Omotola has four grown-up kids, with the last off to college, giving her enough time to bond with her pilot husband, Captain Ekeinde.

She doesn't hesitate to show off her kids, and when she takes photos with her girls, she looks like their big sister instead of their mum.

4. Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels is in her early twenties and already has two sons. She will most likely look like their big sister in another twenty years.

The actress enjoys being a mum and doesn't hesitate to show off her babies on her Instagram page.

Netizens are looking forward to the fun videos and other fun things Regina and her sons will do when they are much older.

5.Omoni Oboli

The filmmaker has three sons now taller than her, and she struggles not to look like their little sisters in photos and videos.

Omoni never hesitates to let her fans know that she enjoys the freedom of flying to Nigeria anytime she likes because she has well-grown kids.

The actress is another point of inspiration for young girls who find the idea of becoming mothers early fascinating.

Omotola Jalade celebrates lookalike first child on her birthday

Popular actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's first child and daughter, Princess, turned a year older on Thursday, March 30.

In a post on her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video collage of the birthday girl and gushed over her in her caption.

According to Omotola, Princess is always happy, a ball of energy, and the friendliest person anyone would ever meet.

