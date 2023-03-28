A relationship of eight years has hit the rocks as the pair went their separate ways despite having two kids

The lady in the love affair made it public as she lamented that they were never married, nor did he put give her an engagement ring or pay her dowry

Social media users sympathised with the mother of two who was captured leaving with just her clothes

A lady has separated from her boyfriend after eight years of living together as a couple.

The heartbroken lady took to TikTok to lament over her failed relationship, saying she left with just her clothes.

They have lived as a couple for eight years. Photo Credit: @mummie_g

Source: TikTok

According to her, their relationship produced two kids and her baby daddy has taken the kids to his parents.

She said she was going back to her parents and that they were never married. The lady added that he did not pay her dowry, no marriage and no ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Her video which had her dragging her travelling bag on the floor had the wording below:

"After living together for 8 years and having 2 kids, with no ring, no dowry, no marriage... Separated and he took the kids to his parents. Am going back to my parents with my clothes."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@neema said:

"This experience hurts like hell..Bt i sweared to my mother i will never leave my child behind."

@Chosen one said:

"This is foolishness. Which woman leaves her kids? wewe u need viboko. Go get ur kids or u will be cursed anytime they cry. Unaachaje watoto??"

@snezy50 said:

"Please take kids with you mama my mom left me behind till today i blame her on how my life turned."

@user0768481456 said:

"My dear go back and fetch your kids shuda zenye watakula ni mingi Mimi nilienda na wangu na sijutiu."

@Memouh said:

"Be sure when you interracial.. especially when its not your country."

@Dessy said:

"Fathers are parents too.Go home rebuild yourself and claim your kids legally."

@Daisy's Closet said:

"As long as he can take care of the kids, being a single mom is hard."

Lady quits her marriage after 3 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had walked out of her marriage after three months.

Sharing pictures from her court and traditional wedding ceremonies on TikTok, Bolaghold ensured her estranged husband's face was blocked with a crying emoji.

In a subsequent post where she shared her traditional wedding pictures, Bolaghold wrote that two problems couldn't make one right. She also wrote in the video that pregnancy doesn't mean that two lovers should get married.

Source: Legit.ng