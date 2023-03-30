Timi Dakolo recently had a funny exchange with one of his daughters, Zoe over spending his money

The music star recounted how his daughter told him to hurry up and buy a dress that was on sale for her because they sell out fast

In a video on his page, Dakolo finally caved in, and he walked behind his daughter as she led the way at the mall

One of Timi Dakolo's daughters Zoe is always billing him and coming up with different ways to get him to part ways with his money.

The singer shared a video of his Zoe confidently leading the way at the mall as he finally caved into buying her a dress she asked for.

Timi Dakolo and his daughter go shopping Photo credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Zoe had noted earlier in a conversation with her father that the dress is on sale, and they have to hurry up before it gets sold out.

With her backpack strapped on, the young girl refused to stop or look back when the singer tried to talk to her.

The singer captioned the video with:

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are on our way to do her biddings and check out the things on sale with you know who. @zoedakolo "

See the post below:

Reactions to the video

curvygirljournal

"Zoe abeg do masterclass."

chionyelara:

"I hope you no forget you wallet . We no wan hear story ooo. See now they brought you during sales . No stories."

risamak:

"It’s the way she knows the road ohhh she’s not walking like someone who’s guessing which store to enter "

hannah_thedew:

"When Sinach sang, “ I’m walking in power…I know who I am” she was definitely referring to her. Her walk alone reads Confidence"

theindependentbella:

"If there’s one thing we can learn form Zoe it’s her persistence. She stays the course until she gets what she wants . I love it so much."

Source: Legit.ng