Top Nigerian singers, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy, were recently the muses of a street artist in Ado Ekiti

A video made the rounds on social media after a fan spotted the funny way an artist painted the music stars on a wall

Many social media users laughed hard at how the artist painted Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy, and some of them asked if the person got paid

Popular Nigerian singers, Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, have made the news, not for their music but for an artist's painting.

A TikTok user, @Teemia_xx, had spotted the paintings of the three musicians on a wall at Ado Ekiti.

The painter replicated popular photos of the music stars, but the result did not come out impressive.

@Teemia_xx was heard laughing hard in the background as she made a video of the funny paintings and wondered what was going through the artist’s mind.

According to her, Wizkid’s painting was the one that amused her the most as she told fans to look at their ‘popsi’.

See the funny video below:

Netizens share hilarious reactions to paintings of Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

@Teemia_xx’s video soon made the rounds on social media and raised a series of funny comments from netizens. Many of them wondered if the artist got paid for the job.

Read some of their reactions below:

next_autos:

“Who get the artist contact ,I wan give am job for inside prison ☺️.”

habyke_27:

“The Davido chain sef wrong .”

bj.og_'s:

“Why is burna boy looking like don jazzy on dreadlocks tff.”

bold_meenah:

“Burna boy looks like timayacruise too much.”

ukwunwanyiowerri:

“I hope it's not an paid job Sha cos that's terrible.”

real_is_rare_4kt_:

“See una popsy .”

amos_ephraim7:

“Who did this”

prettygifttyy:

“This person Dey Learn Work .”

official_vicky_dollz:

“Davido looking like peruzzi. Burna donjazzy ”

comrade_gbongo:

“Arrest the artist ✍️."

