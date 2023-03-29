Singer Portable Zazu has been trending on social media since his clash with police officers in Ogun state

The singer, in a video that has since gone viral, described himself as Baboon, who lives in a zoo, which stirred reactions

Singers Joeboy and Iyanya, in different comments, said there was nobody close to Portable when it comes to causing scenes

The drama Street Pop singer Portable Zazu created on Tuesday, March 28, continues to linger in the media.

Portable trended online after he shared a series of clips of him clashing with police officers at his bar and restaurant in Ogun state.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner referred to himself as a baboon who lives in a zoo, which many netizens have jumped on, including the likes of skit maker Oga Sabinus ‘Mr Funny’ to create funny clips.

Joeboy says nobody is crazy as Portable. Credit: @iyanya @joeboyofficial @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Joeboy and Iyanya rate Portable Zazu

Following the dramas Portable has caused online, singer Joeboy took to his Twitter handle to say there was no one close to the Zazu singer when it comes to creating scenes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Iyanya, in reaction to Joeboy’s tweet affirmed there was no one.

See the tweet below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

majorboy.1:

"Music industries sef confirm am."

_zantiago:

"Even in pain his still entertaining us ."

el_mubarak49:

"Many many weyre wanlę ."

big_kush:

"I swear them too Dey stress my Zazzu baby ."

jaymyke1:

"Portable na one man army."

dream_chaser4l:

"I swear."

eromosele__1:

"Craziest of all time... The COAT ."

officialkemiajoba:

"Many many were wanle repete ."

__doublevision__:

"You wan arrest superstar ."

notinyourimagination:

"Person dey crase Dey trend Dey cash out …. How we wan take good reach again? ….. give it up for Grammy winner ( crase department) portable aka government liability ZAZU the baboon in the zoo."

egahson.pounds:

"Oloun if Burna Boy try am he go believe Baboon pass Gorilla ."

Police speak on attempt to arrest Portable

The Ogun state police command revealed why they attempted to arrest the Zazu crooner, Legit.ng reported.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyem, said Portable was directed to report himself to the Police on more than four occasions, but he refused to honour the invitation.

According to the Police, after the singer refused to honour the invitation, the Police approached a court to get an arrest warrant.

Source: Legit.ng