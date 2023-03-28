The Ogun state police command has reacted to the viral video of controversial singer Portable Zazu and some officers

According to the statement released, they attempted to arrest the singer after he was asked to report himself to the Police on more than four occasions

The Police further revealed they would use the minimum force to arrest him as he was not bigger than the law

Nigerian Street Pop singer Portable Zazu made headlines on Tuesday, March 28, after he had a clash with some police officers at his restaurant located in Ogun state.

From the videos that trended online, Portable refused to be arrested as he described himself as a baboon in a zoo while challenging the officers to know why they were at his restaurant.

Police shed more light

In a report via BBC, the Ogun state police command revealed why they attempted to arrest the Zazu crooner.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyem, said Portable was directed to report himself to the Police on more than four occasions, but he refused to honour the invitation.

According to the Police, after the singer refused to honour the invitation, the Police approached a court to get an arrest warrant.

“When the officers got to the place to carry out the arrest, Portable, on sighting them, stripped himself naked so as to create a scene,”

“We are going to use minimum force to arrest him. Portable is not bigger than the law,” the police spokesperson said.

Netizens react as Police confirm attempt to arrest Portable

See some of the reactions below:

dannycgd:

"Please, police no get uniform or what are they putting on, I can’t differentiate dem from an ice cream seller ‍♂️."

i_am_onyi_empire:

"There's always a right way to do things like make arrest, invite someone for questioning and so on, but you see this our Nigerian police, they are so lawless just like the Portable guy. Where's your warrant of arrest?"

zico_bene

"He’s not above the law but Mc Oluomo is above? Because he (Portable) even used APC as a tool to overcome the arrest warrant of the Police officers. Shame on you!"

the_kiki:

"But but but he should have just obeyed the invitation. But then again he is a government property, I mean he worked for APC yuu can't just arrest him like that na ."

Portable resists arrest

Portable was in the news over his exchange with police officers after they tried to arrest him.

A video made the rounds online of the Zazu Zeh crooner crying out and challenging the authority of the policemen as they tried to cart him away.

According to Portable, he makes his money through legit means, and the person behind the arrest was someone he had helped and even advised to go into music instead of internet fraud.

