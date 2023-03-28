Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy recently surpassed 2 billion views on his Youtube channel

Renowned for his flawless composition and melodic skill, Burna is one of the most digitally consumed music artists to date

The Last Last singer made history by being the first Nigerian to break such a record, and his fans took to several channels to celebrate him

For any musician, reaching more than one billion Youtube views is a major accomplishment; now, think of making more than two billion on the visual platform.

Burna Boy has become the first Nigerian to attain over 2 billion views on his Youtube channel; this is a compilation of the views on all his music videos.

This information about this incredible feat was shared via his statistics page on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Burna Boy benefited greatly from the power of three Grammy-nominated albums, and one of those albums earned him his first Grammy.

The three albums produced a steady stream of hits, and his Youtube channel is seeing great success with the resulting videos.

Netizens react to Burna's win

iam_skeezz:

"Highest capo. "

erhauyiagbons:

"Omo, dis is what how we know Odogwus. When you’re good you’re good. Let ur works speak for u. Odogwu streams and hard work Dey speak for am. "

bayllortdolapo:

"If someone else now them go talk say na money him use buy am them go even talk say na him papa money use lol ."

me.kuz:

"Man been winning back to back to back ."

grace_charlotte_oneil:

"Only African artist that I can stream his Album twice as tall and love Damini."

