“This Is How We Know Odogwus”: Burna Boy Makes History, Hits Over 2 Billion Views on YouTube
Music

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy recently surpassed 2 billion views on his Youtube channel
  • Renowned for his flawless composition and melodic skill, Burna is one of the most digitally consumed music artists to date
  • The Last Last singer made history by being the first Nigerian to break such a record, and his fans took to several channels to celebrate him

For any musician, reaching more than one billion Youtube views is a major accomplishment; now, think of making more than two billion on the visual platform.

Burna Boy has become the first Nigerian to attain over 2 billion views on his Youtube channel; this is a compilation of the views on all his music videos.

Burna Boy
Pictures of Burna Boy
Source: Instagram

This information about this incredible feat was shared via his statistics page on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Burna Boy benefited greatly from the power of three Grammy-nominated albums, and one of those albums earned him his first Grammy. 

The three albums produced a steady stream of hits, and his Youtube channel is seeing great success with the resulting videos.

See the post below

 Netizens react to Burna's win

iam_skeezz:

"Highest capo. "

erhauyiagbons:

"Omo, dis is what how we know Odogwus. When you’re good you’re good. Let ur works speak for u. Odogwu streams and hard work Dey speak for am. "

bayllortdolapo:

"If someone else now them go talk say na money him use buy am them go even talk say na him papa money use lol ."

me.kuz:

"Man been winning back to back to back ."

grace_charlotte_oneil:

"Only African artist that I can stream his Album twice as tall and love Damini."

