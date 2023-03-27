Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions concerning the importance of male and female kids

The filmmaker, in a post on Instagram, affirmed that no child is greater than the other and should be loved equally

Like netizens have been doing for months, they found a way to drag the actor and his second wife, Judy Austin, over their marriage

Yul Edochie believes that male kids are not superior to females and vice versa.

The actor made this known in a post on his Instagram page where he stressed that both genders of children should be treated equally with love and parents should be grateful for what they have.

Yul Edochie stirs reactions with new post Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

His post read:

"A female child is not more important than a male child. A male child is not more important than a female child. Treat all children with love, and be grateful to God for anyone he gives you."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

kristal_diamond12:

"U have both yet u married a second wife … Oga Rest pls."

savvycrafties:

"You say treat female child equally but you've treated another person's female child badly. How would you feel if your female child's husband gets another lady pregnant and pays her bride price and makes her his second wife?"

savethbabie:

"This one wey u don turn motivational speaker .. Wetin sup?"

doreen.cindy:

"Like Mrs obasi is hiding her female children while being proud of star obasi the toddler...talk to her directly don't go through the corners "

stitches24_signatures:

"Motivational speaker don drop quote..hmmmmmm."

official_amaaa:

"Motivational speaker of the year."

officialmrsunny:

"Mr and miss judy , hope all is well . This one you turn motivational speaker . Is everything alright but you right Sha."

oluwarotimiolumide:

"Yul have u sat down to advice urself first? Before dishing out advice to people."

omalicha_nwa2:

"Judy akpa garri is pregnant again thats why she is not posting pics."

officialiykdavidson:

"But why go u still give another woman belle when u have both just asking."

chiomaanthony2022:

"Tell that to Judy, she should be proud of her daughters too and start posting them not only star dike."

Source: Legit.ng