Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua aka Prince II and talent manager Ubi Franklin, have caused a huge buzz on social media with their recent altercation.

Reports circulated that the two men had fallen out after evidence of their issues started to surface online.

Fans react as Ubi Franklin fights dirty with Bobo Ajudua.

Ubi and Bobo Ajudua unfollowed each other on Instagram but things did not end there. Davido’s wife, Chioma’s manager, took to his Instagram stories to throw shade at the singer’s former lawyer.

In the now-deleted post, Ubi spoke about his father and how he was known as a High Court judge. He then asked Ajudua to name his father and what he was known for.

In his words:

“My dad was a High Court judge, very respected. Who is your dad and what does the world know about him?”

See a screenshot of Ubi’s post below:

Fans react as Ubi slams Bobo Ajudua

Ubi Franklin’s heavy shade at Bobo Ajudua soon spread on social media and triggered a series of comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Crest_0001:

“Omoo! Next decade go sweet o 😂😂😂. Una go dey hear, Shalli No be ur mama nudees trend that year. I could still get it on X app 😂.”

pretty_gonny:

“Parents !!!! This is a lesson ooo make dem no use you insult your pikin for future.”

oluchilouis:

“Ubi please you have different baby mamas and kids how do you reconcile this and who are you to@your kids.”

Kvngd___:

“So ubi no fit face am man to man e dey call on him papa lmao.”

oluchilouis:

“Ubi you went too far.”

igwe_debby_:

“Reason why they say a good name is better than silver or gold 😂😂,now if anyone wants to insult bobo,na him papa dem dey use🤦‍♀️.”

touringlagos:

“This man’s reputation cannot let bobo have peace. So parents if you like be doing stupid things , they will remind your children.”

abimbolaicey:

“when the going was good. una ask wetin una papa be. Lol.”

victoriakenneth63:

“This shade is loud 😳.”

mandemluvme:

“Make u I go sit down... Didn't u know who his dad was when he was in ur circle? 😒 na now una dey remember who im papa be bcos una Don fight 😂🤡.”

chardaniels_:

“But this is low even for Ubi…: Dont bring parents into your fight!🤣”

mzz_yaa_reggie:

“His dad was a thief so his son turned into a lawyer thief.”

Jlehmon:

“Well, you don't get to choose who your parents are. The question is who are you???”

game_of_tronez23:

“Ur Dad was a high court judge, and you ended up being a babysitter. Baba park one corner jooor who u and ur dad help. Stupid talk.”

Tsarlz_akorinogo:

“One day, I'll be able to talk about my achievements and not my father's! Amen!”

