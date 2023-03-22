Nollywood's Yul Edochie stirred reactions with a new video on his page, announcing his return back to Lagos

The actor looked relieved to be home as he settled in after a rigorous journey with a bottle of beer

Netizens however did not share in Edochie's joy as they took to his comment section to drag him over his announcement

Actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie's choice to take a second wife has earned him insults on social media almost every day.

In a new post on his page, the movie star, just entering his home, announced he had just returned from a stressful journey back home to Lagos.

Yul Edochie returns to Lagos home full of joy Photo credit: @yuledochie

Edochie, who spoke with his famous thick baritone voice, happily retired to a chair with a beer in hand.

He wrote:

"The Eagle has landed. Ballot box umu nwa."

Watch the video below:

Netizens drag Yul Edochie over video

"Welcome to Lagos o. At least u dey post for ur house for Lagos. When u Dey inside motor we go know say na Enugu u Dey this polygamous life nor easy o."

"Back where? Home 1 or 2?"

" happy man thanks to Queen Judy❤️❤️"

"You can never show urself in enugu or announce to us that you have landed but if it lagos now everyone will know you are in lagos in your mansion.and judy is comfortable with this way of living."

"Look like your relieved to be in Lagos lol like they are abusing you in enugu."

"Whenever he's in Lagos it's HOME ... whenever he's with Ms and a Toddler nah CAR BE HOME"

"This is your polygamous arrangement for u that is travelling back and forth from.Enugu to Lagos. Confused man."

" anytime he land Lagos na so body go Dey sweet am."

"Where you the come from no be home? Prodigal husband"

Yul Edochie Reacts to Hate comments about Igbos & Yoruba

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie took to his social media page to react to the tribalistic arguments that trended online.

In reaction to the trending argument, Yul noted that many influential and wealthy people had roamed the earth in the past, but they all died.

So why fight over material things that would be left behind when a person dies? Yul Edochie further called for love, tolerance, unity, and peace.

Source: Legit.ng