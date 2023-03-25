Nollywood star Yul Edochie appears to be looking for his gender with his recent dish out on relationship

The movie guru gave men some tips for building their confidence so that they get the woman of their choice

Yul Edochie’s words to his fellow man sparked heated reactions amongst netizens as they dragged the actor for his complicated martial life

Nollywood actor and movie producer Yul Edochie gave out some advice to his fellow men.

The father of five cautioned males not to be frightened by a woman’s success.

He said that if a guy falls in love with a wealthy lady, her wealth shouldn’t prevent him from telling her how he feels.

He remarked that not all women are interested in money but in a man’s qualities, including logic, personality, and appearance.

Yul emphasised that people should express their emotions and maintain their self-assurance because nothing is all about money.

“If she’s rich and you, shishi no dey your side but you like her, tell her you like her.If you want to date her tell her.

"Not all women are after money. Some women are moved by the quality of the man, his reasoning, his behavior, his looks.

"Tell her how you feel. She’ll either say yes or no. She no go kill you. Whether you’re rich or poor, as a human being keep your confidence level high. Even your confidence can make her like you. Money is not everything”.

Nigerians react to Yul’s message

Netizens came for the actor as many dragged him again for his complicated marital life.

surestbby:

"Oga nor involve yourself make small pikin nor curse you sir."

ddcreamy:

"Minister of women affairs.❤️❤️❤️

omaa_world:

"Your wife that suffered with you when you had no shishi.... What did you use in appreciating her for her sacrifices??? New wife ...... Abeg is too hot for this motivation From you."

magnatefriday:

"For where? Now wey be say the Rich dey go for Rich and poor for poor. Abeg na before sir."

fema_fabrics_hub:

"If u like turn to motivational speaker... You have failed and disappointed your family.. This kind of post should be made by children.. "

Yul Edochie Reacts to Hate comments about Igbos & Yoruba

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie took to his social media page to react to the tribalistic arguments that trended online.

In reaction to the trending argument, Yul noted that many influential and wealthy people had roamed the earth in the past, but they all died.

So why fight over material things that would be left behind when a person dies? Yul Edochie further called for love, tolerance, unity, and peace.

