Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, caused a buzz on social media over her recent performance at a show in Boston

The music star was spotted doing a trending TikTok dance to the crowd at Harvard Business School as they screamed in excitement

The video of Tiwa Savage’s performance soon went viral on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking

Top Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, trended online after a video made the rounds of her performance at Harvard Business School.

The singer left the crowd in Boston screaming with excitement when she performed a trending TikTok dance, ‘Yaya’.

In the viral video, Tiwa Savage danced along to the remix of Spyro’s Who’s Your Guy track that she was featured on.

Video trends as Tiwa Savage performs TikTok dance at Harvard Business School.

The music star’s performance of the viral dance step had the crowd at Harvard Business School screaming in excitement.

See the viral clip below:

Netizens react to video of Tiwa Savage doing TikTok dance in Boston

Shortly after the video went viral online, a number of netizens reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

tea_phair:

“This one just likes having fun ❤️.”

heisrhemedy:

“Sabi queen ❤️.”

marialis_torress:

“And the winner is TIWA .”

olu_mi_de001:

“@tiwasavage mama where you Dey see this beauty Abeg as you Dey grow old na in you Dey fine.”

bruv_teejay:

“She's Her.”

anelia_williams:

“I too love mummy jam jam .”

teesuh_chonde:

“Forever young ❤️.”

Poco Lee gives Tiwa Savage dance assignment, she delivers in viral video

Talented Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has now put her dancing skills on display, thanks to popular dancer, Poco Lee.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the music star shared a video of herself jumping on a Stamina dance challenge.

In the video, Tiwa tried her best to move along to the already choreographed steps. According to her, Poco Lee gave her the assignment.

In her caption, she wrote:

“@poco_lee don give me assignment o but you guys trust me na. I have the #STAMINA. Letsssss gooooooo.”

The video of Tiwa Savage doing the trending moves raised interesting reactions from her fans.

