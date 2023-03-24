A social media user, @ImaniDH_, caused an online stir after she reacted to a video of Davido with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

A video had made the rounds of the DMW boss jamming to one of the songs off his upcoming album with the preacher

A Twitter user then reacted to the clip by asking God to dissolve the friendship between the two men

A Twitter user, @ImaniDH_, caused an online buzz after she reacted to the friendship between Davido and controversial preacher, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

A video made the rounds recently of Davido and Pastor Tobi listening to one of the songs off the music star’s upcoming album, Timeless.

A number of netizens reacted to the clip including ImaniDH who resorted to begging God to end their friendship.

Fans react as lady prays for end of friendship between Davido and Pastor Tobi.

She wrote:

“God dissolve this friendship by fire in Jesus name.”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as lady begs God to end friendship between Davido and Pastor Tobi

ImaniDH_’s tweet soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of mixed reactions. While some people agreed with her, others had different views. Read some of their comments below:

cleopatracedar__:

“Exactly what came to my mind ,when I saw the video.”

bambad___:

“Una go dey drag Pastor Tobi meanwhile some of your parents did money rituals to breed you, eyin Omo eran .”

literallyfave:

“Honestly for some weird reasons I don’t trust this ‘pastor’. I just do not feel good about him lol but may God keep us away from something that’s not right. Amen.”

iamvictoria_bello:

“Na crime make Pastor be picker again? Whereas your mothers are members in Suleman’s church Abeg make una rest .”

the_yevva:

“Awww why? You don’t know how the man fills him up mentally emotionally spiritually. Let’s support that and leave the other matter for Jesus .”

d_transformerr:

“Rubbish talk…PT is a great man worthy to be with! Other pastors too wear expensive wears but maybe bcos not designers, the minors think they’re the holy While holiness is in the mind and reflects from your words. What God wants is different from what you think you want!!! ”

eunice_is_priceless:

“I don’t know why i don’t like this man around David May God protect him and his household.”

fola_obi:

“Amen evil communication corrupt good manners.”

freshgist247:

“Amen I don't trust this pastor he's bad energy to Davido.”

Davido's son with UK baby mama clocks 3

One of Davido's baby mamas, Larissa London, and her son for the singer trended online as he turned a year older.

In a post shared on her Instastory, Larissa celebrated their son, Dawson, as he turned three.

The former makeup artist gave glory to God as her little boy added a new year in safe and sound health.

Source: Legit.ng