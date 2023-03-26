Nollywood star Yul Edochie sparked another round of outrage over his marriage and being a polygamous man

The movie star responded to a Twitter quiz that demanded to know, between two different categories of women, which owns a man’s heart

Yul Edochie’s recent claim sparked outrage from netizens who criticised him for marrying Judy Austin as a second wife

Nollywood actor and movie producer Yul Edochie sparked a debate online with his admission on who owns the heart of a polygamous man.

The actor, who had two wives, swore that only a man could choose who owned his heart.

Pictures of Yul Edochie and his wives May Yul Edochie and Judy Austin



He claimed there was more to winning hearts than just being amazing in bed or cooking.

The actor revealed this in his response to a netizen's question. The netizen asked who controls the hearts of men between a cook and a fantastic bed partner.

Yul responded, "Ask the man. Only him can answer the question. Owning a man’s heart doesn’t come from cooking or being good in bed. There’s more to it".

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s remark

iam_ikeobi:

"Are you trying to tell us your first wife is good in cooking that's why you married Judy who is in good in bed chaii see open confession Ara Agbaala Ezedike."

fitnfabdami:

"Brand Ambassador for “Men with 2 Wives” don answer una ."

sin.am:

"You peope judgement awaits you all live this gentleman alone and face your own sins face yours what is it."

limaninaa:

"You should have just answered the question cos you are “the man”. Don’t you have two wives? Which one is “ask the man”.

isaac_sunday1993:

"Baba you're experience in the game that's why they are asking. Stop dodging the question."

Yul Edochie gives sermon on forgiveness

Yul Edochie gave his two cents on forgiveness and why it is an essential virtue to the human race.

The Nollywood actor used an incident he said happened between him and his worker to illustrate the essence of his message.

While YuL made his point clear on forgiveness with the work scenario he used, many believed he was indirectly referring to his first wife, May.

