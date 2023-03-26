Movie star Yul Edochie gave his two cents on forgiveness and why it is an essential virtue to the human race

The Nollywood actor used an incident he said happened between him and his worker to illustrate the essence of his message

While Yul happened to have made his point clear on forgiveness with the work scenario he used, many believed he was indirectly referring to his first wife, May

Nollywood star Yul Edochie has continued to be the topic of discussion among netizens; all it takes is for the actor to post online, and the fire reignites once again.

The movie guru took to social media to explain how he understands forgiveness and why it should be an important human virtue.

Pictures of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his ex wife May Yul Edochie Credit: @yuledochie

Yul narrated an alleged incident that happened to him many years ago where a worker, whom he trusted so much, betrayed him, and he went on to sack the worker.

After some months, the sacked staff called him to beg him for money; Yul noted that the first impulse that came to him was to lash at the ingrate, but on second thought, he decided to look at it differently and said:

"Every day we wrong God and we ask for forgiveness, and we still ask for his blessings. What good is forgiveness if you can’t lend him help? In the course of living here on earth, some people will offend you, and you will offend some people too. As we ask God for forgiveness and blessings, we must be willing to forgive and bless those who wrong us.

"That’s the true preaching of Jesus Christ. These thoughts kept ringing in my head. So I sent him money."

Netizens mock Yul over his forgiveness talk

Netizens decided to look further into Yul’s post and read a meaning of it, with many saying he was stylishly begging his first wife May to forgive him.

yemisikunlipe:

May has forgiven you but she’ll still not embrace your polygamous lifestyle. Twist the whole stuff as you can. Juju will still not enter that mansion. Build your juju her own house and leave May alone to heal.

jfkennedy461:

"Mr yul, haven't you visited your friend Sara wall recently, she uploaded to shade the mother of your wonderful kids. In fact they are two posts. I dey gist you oo since you are fond of liking all her posts that shades may, less you've forgotten to put a like."

favour.onyekachi.94064:

sorry can the person stop the act he or she did that made you offended with him and as well made you forgive him is easy to say sorry. But can the person really change if giving another chance

magiecute:

"Untill u send that bag of rice, our Queen will not give u what she use to give u for free. If you have bag of rice from enugu why do u want our queen own tell me. You get mind. She forgive but she will never forget that the man that doesn't have shishi when they meet now that God bless him. He then bring his fellow adultrous to introdue to social media. So u see the different."

mamamezzeh:

"When you are asking for forgiveness, you don't need to continue doing the same things. Why, you asking to be forgive for."

iamoyin007:

"Go practice your polygamy without May please. Marry as many wives as you want. Stop disturbing May please with meaningless apology. She has her children and business to take care of."

Yul Edochie Reacts to Hate comments about Igbos & Yoruba

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie took to his social media page to react to the tribalistic arguments that trended online.

In reaction to the trending argument, Yul noted that many influential and wealthy people had roamed the earth in the past, but they all died.

So why fight over material things that would be left behind when a person dies? Yul Edochie further called for love, tolerance, unity, and peace.

