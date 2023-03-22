Comedian Woli Arole has taken to social media with a post letting his fans and followers know that he has found a school girl who recently went viral online

The little one had led a powerful prayer session on the assembly ground alongside her fellow schoolmates

Blogger Tunde Ednut also disclosed that a wealthy friend has promised to adopt the girl and even offered her a full-time scholarship

Popular entertainer Woli Arole recently returned to his Instagram page with a post notifying his fans and followers that he had found the girl he was looking for.

Arole had earlier shared a viral video of the young girl who led a powerful prayer session on the assembly ground in her school.

The entertainer had asked netizens to help him locate her.

In a follow-up post, Arole disclosed that he managed to get across to the student and her parent.

According to him, she resides and schools in Ondo state.

"So happy I was able to connect with the young girl that prayed and her wonderful mum. She school's in Ondo, She's a vibrant girl with high prospect both spiritually and academically," he wrote.

Arole said he was able to speak with a corps member in her school, and plans are underway to set up an account where people can drop donations to support her education.

Tunde Ednut reacts

Also taking to social media, celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut noted that a wealthy friend expressed his interest in assisting the young girl.

Ednut said the individual wants to adopt and even offer a full-time scholarship to cater for her education.

He wrote:

"I link them all up to my Rich Bros and that’s it. He wants to adopt her, plus give her full time scholarship. God is wonderful. Definitely a prayer answered in magnitude."

Social media users react

abenihoney said:

"Olorun tun ti de sinu ebi yen niyen. Have you given up on God? Please don't. God will come through for you. He has never failed."

derickrose said:

"God exist cos he heard her prayers I’ll flourish,my business will flourish."

adeduniarinola said:

"I sincerely want to appreciate the person that videoed her and posted it,that person is the realest MPV,God bless you wherever you are ."

tifeoflife said:

"The corper was used to complete the girl's assignment God."

sauceprince said:

"Her mom raised her well. Train your child, when he or she grows, she/he will never depart from it. God bless the mother, for good parenting. The father too for his nutritious “sp£rm”. That formed this girl."

