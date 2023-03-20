Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to shun the tribalistic slurs hurled across Twitter and Instagram

The Anambra state-born movie star, in his post, slammed the hate speeches and comments that were rife online, calling for love and peace

Yul further noted that all humans would die, so why the hate? instead, he preached love, tolerance and accommodation for all

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently took to his social media page to react to the tribalistic arguments trending online.

In reaction to the trending argument, Yul noted that many influential and wealthy people had roamed the earth in the past, but they all died.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie trends online after sharing a post shunning the tribalistic rhetoric rife on social media. Photo credit: @yuledochie

So why fight over material things that would be left behind when a person dies? Yul Edochie further called for love, tolerance, unity and peace.

In another post shared on Twitter, Yul Edochie wrote:

"Say NO to tribalism. We're one."

However, some netizens were quick to slam the actor, noting that he wasn't in the right position to advise the public.

See Yul Edochie's post calling for peace and love:

See Yul's post on Twitter about tribalism:

See how netizens reacted to the actor's post about love and unity

@_sara_bernie_:

"Stay away from advising the crowd. You’re not an example of good living..‼️"

@abetynellymiya:

"I see why you share your third leg indiscriminately. Ogah motivational speaker!!!"

@harryjlamb:

"Stop preaching about love..........we are not one like this."

@best_austine_t:

"You are a confused man."

@classic_ulo:

"We no hate Judy ooo we just don't want to accommodate her let her go and find her own accommodation simple."

@ferdugood:

"Your stupid comment about no man's land is causing problems in Lagos state."

@real_ezeani:

"@yuledochie until you tell me who told you that igbos claim Lagos is no man’s land, because you said igbos should stop saying so, and some Yoruba applauded you. Now I want to ask , who says so, where, when and how? On TV or in Newspaper? Because you want to sound important and wise, now you have seen the result, Yul. Who among the igbos you heard from saying lagos is no man’s land?"

@cullinzpatrick:

"@yuledochie why did you break @mayyuledochie heart since you claim to know that life is short and we should make eachother happy atleast in this life time?"

@misshawry:

"I don’t understand your person… @yuledochie have you spoken up about the hatred shown towards the Igbo’s? Have you condemned it as it should be? You are a two faced man. Your kind is never true and genuine."

@olabisi_blessibg:

"Come to think of it, you don't know Judy is a great bad luck to you?"

@progress_riri_:

"Stop advising people, you not even a good example."

