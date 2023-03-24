Veteran Nollywood actor Aguba has had nothing short of an amazing life since he was found on the streets homeless

The movie star recently arrived at his newly furnished home in Enugu state which was all made possible by a man of God who came to his aid some months ago

Photos shared on social media captured the moment the actor joined his beneficiaries to unpack his belongings and settle in his new place of abode

Nigerians on social media showered words of prayers on the clergyman for changing the veteran actor’s story

It is indeed a moment of joy and appreciation for veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Chinwetalu popularly known by many as Aguba, who can now boast of having a roof under his head.

Recall that some months ago, the actor who had been living on the streets due to his homeless condition was rescued by man of God, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, general overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM).

The clergyman had taken Aguba under his wing in Port Harcourt, provided him with accommodation and saw to his medical evaluation and treatments.

However, a recent update shared by the religious house on Facebook, assured fans and concerned Nigerians that the actor has now been moved to his hometown in Enugu state where he was given his own apartment.

“Now he returns to his hometown, Enugu, where the man of God has gotten him an apartment, a caregiver who Apostle chibuzor placed on monthly allowance and currently looking for a good shop to establish a business for him because Enugu is where he said he desires to be, his hometown,” the post read in part.

Pictures shared captured the actor looking hale and hearty as he posed with his beneficiaries in his new residence.

Check out the photos and video below:

Nigerians react as Aguba returns home

Bernard Eze said:

"May God in His in infinite grace continue to bless Apostle Chibuozu Chinyere."

Wealthofheaven Gent Akpoli said:

"This is good but I hope he never goes back to the way he was before. To avoid stories that touch, For I would have preferred he stays close here in port harcourt so that the pastor can put a check on him closely."

Isioma Okonji Nelly said:

"Your kind on this earth is rare,Sir may God Almighty continue to bless and keep you."

Esther Onungwe said:

"Thank you Daddy for your loving kindness towards us your children, I really appreciate your missions on Earth, you are a real man of God because you take the steps of our lord Jesus, May the Almighty God continue to empower you in Jesus name Amen."

Ojukwu Bibian said:

"After God and Jesus na you Apostle Chibuzor, after all this your good work may you make heaven in Jesus name amen."

