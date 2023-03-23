Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Whitemoney has once again clarified his recent statement about money and no woman being out of a man's league

In the new clip, the reality TV star noted that money boosts a man's morale and self-confidence, which is a good recipe for a man who wants to be with high-class women

Whitemoney also revealed in his new clip that he was once a victim of what he was talking about and knows better now

Outspoken ex-Big Brother Naija winner season 6, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, has stirred reactions online with his comment about no woman being out of a man's league as far as he has money.

The reality TV star turned-singer has released another clip to back up his earlier claim and clarify his reason for saying most women don't care about a man once they know he is broke or has no money.

Ex-BBNaija star Whitemoney doubles down on his hot takes about women and money, even though it has stirred reactions online. Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney noted, in his new clip, that he was once a victim of low self-esteem and lack of self-confidence, as he felt some women were out of his league.

He advised young men to go all out and make money first, and along the way, women would come.

See Whitemoney's video about women and money below:

See some of the reactions that Whitemoney's post stirred online

@worldfunnyzone:

"Every lady that loves you when you don’t have money already forecasted you may have money later…I love you the way you are doesn’t mean I love you to remain the way you are…No Romance Without Finance."

@kunlereal:

"I really don’t get… Ladies broke shame men here often, any small thing you’re broke, Now suddenly its not all about money ! I laugh in Nwoko."

@phat_chyna:

"I don’t get, ladies broke shame men online daily, now some advice men to get money una dey vex, I laugh in Ned Nwoko."

@obynodaddymuna:

"Omo forget—- money boosts confidence———- he no lie at all!!!!!!!!"

@julliecassie:

"Shut up…. Even rich men get rejected."

@dhat_nowas:

"My brother don’t bother explaining yourself, you were right, they know the truth in their mind but just want to use trolling as shield, they’re guilty asf, if wetin you talk pain them too much make them go court."

@ugo_kash:

"I don’t get the backlash at him…. He said what he said and you all know he’s on point."

@nonyecares:

"He didn’t lie but not all ladies tho! Some women don’t care, they build with men.but some ladies hate building with men because some men tend to forget easily who struggled with them. All of a sudden she is not his spec anymore."

Reactions as Whitemoney announces his engagement, post trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian reality TV star Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, better known as Whitemoney, caught many unaware as he announced that he is now officially engaged and set to settle down.

The BBNaija star made his relationship status public in a post shared on his page, noting that he was now 'taken' while standing next to a curvy lady but covered the mystery woman's face.

Whitemoney then dropped an emotional comment, noting that every love story is beautiful, but the one he shares with his mystery woman is his favourite.

Source: Legit.ng