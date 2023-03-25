Nigerian superstar, Peter Okoye of the Psquare duo, is generously happy about his brother Paul’s latest house in Atlanta Georgia

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye of Psquare acquired a multimillion luxury apartment in Atlanta

The singer’s twin’s brother Peter took to social media to thank God for his brother’s moves as he set to create a similar record soon

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, member of the Afrobeats duo Psquare, has congratulated his twin Paul Okoye over his newly acquired house in Atlanta USA.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, splashed millions on a luxury home in Atlanta, USA.

Peter Okoye celebrates twin's new home in Atlanta Credit: @peterokoye, @rudeboy

Source: Instagram

The singer’s brother, overwhelmed by his brother’s new acquisition, took to his Instagram story channel to congratulate him and noteed that he was on the verge of getting a new house in London.

"Omo, some people are really teaching us big lessons after the elections. Congratulations @iamkingrudy."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See his post below

Peter Okoye congratulates brother Paul Okoye on new house Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: UGC

Peter Okoye slams lady who tried to test his chain with diamond tester

Peter Okoye was preparing to hit the stage for a performance when a lady approached him.

The lady politely asked Peter if she could check the authenticity of his necklace with her diamond-testing device.

However, the music star politely declined while asking the lady if he looks like someone who goes around wearing fake jewellery.

Source: Legit.ng