Billionaire Obi Cubana recently visited his alma mater, UNN, for the institution’s 50th convocation ceremony

Cubana disclosed that he was chosen as the commencement speaker to share his wealth of knowledge with graduating students

The nightlife entrepreneur flooded his IG page with photos showing the moment he joined the excited students for group photo sessions

Wealthy business mogul, Obi Cubana, spent a portion of his weekend back at his alma mater, the University of Nigeria Nsuka. (UNN)

The nightlife entrepreneur was a speaker at the institution’s 50th convocation ceremony and he got to share his vast wealth of knowledge and experience with graduands.

Obi Cubana visits alma mater in Nsuka. Photo: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

“I was Chosen as the Commencement Speaker at the 50th-anniversary Convocation of the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to speak to the graduands as they prepare to face the world! To me, this is a great honour and recognition by my Alma Matter! I titled my speech "Success is a process,” he wrote.

Check out photos of the billionaire in action below:

A different set of pictures captured a more relaxed setting where the business mogul had a chat with students who were once like him.

More photos below:

Social media users react to Obi Cubana's posts

sir_chu_akaeze said:

"It was an awesome outing. The great Okpataozuora, to the world ."

veraciousvee said:

"God bless u sir. My hubby got his 2nd, 3rd and 4th degrees from UNN ! Great Lions and Lionesses!!!"

gabajerry1 said:

"Oga with good qualities I tap from your grace."

iam_jazdony said:

"Obi might not be one of the best students back in uni but look at him now being recognized more by those who took first class, moral of it, pursue success in any angle you are and leave the rest for God."

p_armani1 said:

"Obi 75 obi nwanne m 77 LP 78....congratulations and keep winning my brother."

