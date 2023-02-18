PSquare singer Peter Okoye was preparing to hit the stage for a performance when a lady approached him

The lady politely asked Peter if she could check the authenticity of his necklace with her diamond-testing device

However, the music star politely declined while asking the lady if he looks like someone who goes around wearing fake jewellery

Music star Peter Okoye of PSquare has stirred reactions from social media users after he was spotted in a viral video.

Apparently, the singer also known as Mr P was preparing to hit the stage for a performance when a lady approached him.

Peter Okoye 'knocks' lady who tried to test his chain with diamond tester. Photo: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The lady politely asked Mr P if she could use her diamond testing device to check the authenticity of the necklace he had on.

The music star, however, told the lady he was preparing to hit the stage. He also made sure to ask her if he looks like the type of person to go around wearing fake jewellery.

Watch the exchange between them below:

Social media users react

johnnie_jay1 said:

" Make them test na."

tycoon.capalot said:

"You wear fake ice Abii you no wear ?"

latest_7815 said:

"Lol why Nigerian artist are refusing of testing their ice chains I hope it’s not what I’m thinking about……….nah fake life una dey live ..if nah DJ kahleed for yanke you go Dey ear God did."

great._ness said:

"She pass her boundary. Why you go walk up to Peter Psquare to confirm his ice ."

big_huncho_4pf said:

"If e sure for am e go allow her to test it and stop the cap ."

top_northern_boy said:

"All these People Mumu sha, somebody that got he’s chain from icebox, the video is even on YouTube."

iamdonblaqwifi said:

"Only obo got confirm his diamonds with no fear ."

Portable curses lady for trying to check his chain with diamond tester

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a funny video of controversial singer Portable that surfaced in the online community.

Portable was out meeting Wizkid’s official DJ, Tunez, when a lady approached him to test the authenticity of his jewellery with a diamond tester.

However, Portable paid no mind to the lady as he stormed off and hurled some unpleasant words at her.

Source: Legit.ng