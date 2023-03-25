Nigerian music star Wizkid has continued to make himself visible in various locations since he came down to his home in Lagos

Wizkid graced one of the nightclubs last night, where he met his junior colleagues Buju BNXN and Lojay

The music genius was seen in a brotherly discussion with Lojay as they spoke for some minutes, which captured the interest of netizens

It’s party season for the Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, as videos of him at different gatherings have continued to pop up on the timeline.

The Made in Lagos singer recently graced a clubhouse where he met his junior colleagues Buju BNXN and Lojay as they exchanged pleasantries that gladdened the hearts of netizens.

Wizkid party's hard with his junior colleagues Buju BNXN and Lojay Credit: @wizkid, @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Wizkid tightly embraced Lojay before whispering into his ear; after a while, Buju BNXN and Lojay were seen jumping and shaking their heads to the former's latest single Gwagwalada.

See the video below

Fans and netizens react to the trending video

ganpystar:

"No doubt wizkid is the biggest Africa artist."

evans_vibe:

"Popsy just dey everywhere.❤️"

mis_adaobi:

"Bigwiz and whispering na 5 and 6."

emperor_olatunde:

"As you keep posting BigWiz everyday it shall be well with you."

odii_sofwesh:

"Man too like party."

nanfwang__:

"So Benson dey naija. Him just dey worry us with Houston Texas."

