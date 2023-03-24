Popular Nigerian politician Dino Melaye has shared a video showing the moment he stepped into his Rolls-Royce

The former senator from Kogi state also showed off the interior of the whip, which is worth millions of naira

The video, which went viral on social media, has since sparked different reactions from netizens, as many queried his source of wealth

Former Nigerian senator and spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa campaign, Dino Malaye, has caused a stir on social media after he recently flaunted his Rolls-Royce reportedly worth millions.

Dino, a member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, also added an interesting caption to the video he shared via his Instagram page. He said he doesn’t understand the word austerity.

Dino Melaye says he operates in God's economy. Credit: @dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

In his words:

‘’When you operate God's economy, He will supply all your needs according to His riches in Christ Jesus. I don't understand the word Austerity. SDM''

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Dino Melaye flaunts Rolls-Royce

dj_ike:

"This guy has chains of business giving him money in Europe & America don’t be fooled."

jesusboi:

"Opegha..chai..my dialect is so Sweet if you comprehend dat, show your face."

jaycruisee:

"Wait who noticed his trouser is penciled and tight ????? strong man."

pretty____yetty:

"The love I have for this man Ehn make i just be him sugar girl."

viks_vico:

"Dino melaye really cash out these periods from Atiku sha. See fleet of cars."

davidijehpictures:

"There are different fraudsters in Nigeria, the political class are the highest."

ayomide_fc':

"Omo I will never be poor in Jesus name ."

Source: Legit.ng