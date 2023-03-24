Nigerian actress Monalisa Stephen appears to be having fun with the recent trend about her bedroom life

The body positivity influencer was called out by Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paul Okoye, who demanded that she disclose her man for the 2 million naira

Recall that Monalisa revealed that her boyfriend used to go down on her during her monthly cycle; the actress finally responded to Paulo’s offer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian actress and body positivity advocate Monalisa Stephen has reacted to Paul Okoye’s N2 million offer to disclose her lover’s identity.

Recall how the actress’s sexual life erupted online like flames when she vividly described her bedroom life during her monthly period in a podcast interview with OAP Nedu on his show, Honest Bunch.

“The Whole Naija Is Looking for My Baby”: Monalisa Stephen Reacts to Paulo’s N2M Offer to Show Her ‘Period’ BF

Source: Instagram

Monalisa Stephen responded to Paul Okoye’s two million Naira offer during an Instagram question and answer (Q&A) session.

A fan criticized the actress on Instagram for not disclosing the identity of her lover and cited the two million naira offer from Paul Okoye.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Monalisa responded to the fan’s comment by laughing it off and pointing out that everyone in Nigeria was hunting for her lover.

See her post below

A screenshot of Monalisa Stephen's response to Paulo's N2M request Credit: @monalisa.stephen

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paulo, dares Monalisa Stephen

Popular Nigerian talent manager Paulo Okoye slammed Monalisa Stephen over her viral video about her boyfriend’s tactic in the bedroom.

The actress was been under fire as her viral video continues to garner different hot takes from celebrities and netizens.

Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paulo, was among those who have publicly berated Monalisa and offered to give her a sum of N2m to show the period guy’s face.

Nedu spills the tea about how some female celebrities make money

Popular media personality Nedu Wazobia made headlines over his revelation about some female celebrities and how they make their money.

Nedu while speaking during a podcast shared how he walked in on two famous celebrities sleeping with his rich friend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

While he didn’t mention names, Nedu gave a hint about a Big Brother housemate who his rich friend gave N3 million just to talk to her and also gave her almost N7m after sleeping with her.

Source: Legit.ng