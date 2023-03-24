Actress Mercy Johnson is back on social media, showing off her beautiful family with an adorable video

The mum of four, who took a short break after her husband Prince Odi won the House of Reps election, rocked colourful pyjamas with her family

Fans of the actress gushed over her, as well as her adorable children and politician husband

Mercy Johnson has netizens praising her and gushing over her family with a new video on her Instagram page.

The Nollywood star showed off her politician husband, Prince Odi Okojie, who recently became a member of the House of Representatives for his constituency in Edo state.

Mercy Johnson shares video of her family Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Her four kids also made appearances in the lovely family video, showing off their colourful pyjamas, the same as their parents.

Mercy tagged her husband on the post with a slang expressing joy that the weekend had arrived.

The caption on the video read:

"The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in loyalty to each other. Loyalty is everything. My team has an issue with you, hmm that means I have an issue too. They come first, no apologies. Spot Divine standing, plus her first word is daddy."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

agitiekhao:

"Wife of the Honourable member of House Of Representatives. A woman that brings Glory to a husband. Edos are proud to host you as a wife."

official_emmygrate:

"Can't love you less sister from another parents. You're looking good. God bless you and your family. Love you so much Aunt Mercy "

smithnation52:

"Cute family "

blackgoddess2509:

"I want to state this respectfully.. this man dey enjoy abeg .. he married a woman with good body and good brain and the best mother for him and his kids."

valentanemada:

"Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

m_for_myra:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️beautiful mamacita and family."

omarealtors:

"Beautiful family, i love the way u r building ur family."

Source: Legit.ng